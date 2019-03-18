|
|
Wilson Wallace Wilde
Swannanoa - Wilson Wallace Wilde, of Swannanoa, North Carolina and Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A gentle and sweet spirit who loved his family, his friends, music, and nature, Wilson was loved by all who knew him.
Born in Houston on May 18, 1993, Wilson was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Walker Wallace. Wilson is survived by his parents, Patricia "Tish" Wallace Wilde and James "Jimmy" Wilson Key Wilde, his siblings, Marian "Mimi" Key Wilde and James Walker Wilde. His grandparents, Charles Stuart Wallace, Jr. and wife Harriet Hart, and Henry Dayton Wilde, Jr. and Martha "Cis" Brockenbrough Wilde. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved him dearly. Allison Wilde Taylor and husband Ray, Dayton Wilde and wife Susan (Ben & Martha), David Wilde and wife Cathy (Janie & David, Jr.), Stuart Wallace and wife Susannah (Stuart IV, Leila Rose, Emma & Joanie), Margaret Wallace Rotan and husband Doug (Patricia, Mary Margaret & Douglas, Jr.), Marian Wallace Briscoe and husband Brian (Charlie, Billy & Betsy).
Wilson graduated from Carolina Day School in Asheville, North Carolina in 2012. He had attended UNC Asheville. He was currently attending Montreat College. Wilson had a deep-rooted love of music that brought him much joy. Wilson loved cooking and was constantly trying new gourmet recipes. He treasured his pet cats and took much pride in their care. Wilson was also very interested in Mycology in the beautiful surrounding Appalachian Mountains. He was devoted to his family and loyal to his many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Wilson's life on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina. There will be a reception immediately following the service in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Wilson's memory to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue - www.bwar.org or the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservatory
www.appalachian.org.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019