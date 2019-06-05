|
Winfred William Lynch
Black Mountain - Winfred William Lynch
"A Cheerful Giver"
2 Corinthians 9:6 - 9:7
"But this [I say], He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, [so let him give]; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver."
Winfred William Lynch, 82, of Black Mountain passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
Mr. Lynch was born May 7, 1937 in Rutherford County to the late Blanch and Juanita Burnette Lynch.
Winfred was a retired Master Sgt. E8 of the US Army with 25 years of service to his country. But he will be most remembered for his lifelong service, commitment and dedication to family and community. Looking back over the life of Winfred William Lynch, it seems he was born to be the family pillar. "His mother's high standard of morality and kindness and his father's skill in farming, combined with fearlessness and the determination to protect himself and his loved ones, was embedded in the Winfred many admired, in the Winfred from which others recoiled," states 88-year-old family matriarch, Mary Othella Burnette. "Not only did he have a reputation for giving abundantly and unselfishly to the living, he was forever concerned about caring for the graves of those who had passed on. His major community interest was the care of our cemeteries and he was grateful for the diligence and efforts of the Willing Workers Club. When elderly members of the community needed fresh vegetables, Winfred raised far more than he needed in order to share with them." Winfred Lynch possessed a soft heart for those in need and, by example, he showed us the definition of what it means to be a cheerful giver.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Pearlie Pertiller Lynch; sisters, Hattie Geneva Lynch, Gladys Cordelia Lynch Logan, and Gloria Lynch (newborn twin of Gladys).
Winfred is survived by his sister, Julia Mae Edgerton of Rutherfordton, NC; brothers, Wallace LeVirgil Lynch and Lorenzo Worth Lynch both of Black Mountain; very special great nephew, Nigel Lynch of the home; special nieces and nephews, Dwain Lynch of the home, Dede Lynch Waddell (Dwight) who was also his caretaker of Black Mountain, and special niece, Regina Lynch Hudson (Ret. Col. Courtland C. Bivens, III) of Roswell, GA; nieces and nephews, Karl Logan (Dianna), Karol Logan Speight (Tony), Kevin Logan (Mitzi), and Marcus Lynch (Alexandria); special aunt and family matriarch, Mary Othella Burnette of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan and a host of beloved cousins, great nieces and great nephews; "bonus" children, DeRose Stewart, Matt Black and Michael Black and several "bonus" grandchildren and "bonus" great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:45pm at Mills Chapel Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with Rev. Herbert Grant officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that there be no cell phone filming in the sanctuary during their time of mourning.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019