Greensboro - Wingate Lance Anders, 95, passed away on April 30 in Greensboro NC. While spending the last 8 years in Greensboro, Win lived most of his life in Asheville. He was born in Hendersonville to Annie Lance Anders and Carl Marcus Anders. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Stafford Anders, sister Betty Anders Roberts and brother, Berna Anders. Win is survived by his stepson, David Jackson, nieces Pat Popovich, Camille Keens, and Karyl Hylton, and nephews Ronnie Anders, and Byron Roberts. He is also survived by his good friends Lynn and Scott Brogan, Pat Reece, and Jerry Nichols.
WIn was a true Renaissance man. Though he didn't have a college degree, he was well read with interests in many areas. His many careers included general contractor, architect, hardware salesman, furniture showroom designer, theater lighting technician, and songwriter among others. The last 40 years he worked with his wife Stafford in their antique business, Yesterday's Child, which occupied several locations in Asheville. They were both involved with Asheville Community Theater. They also contributed to the history of Asheville by donating historical items to the N C Collection at Pack Library, the Black Mountain Museum, and the N C Museum of History in Raleigh.
Even though Win was initially quiet and reserved, especially in later years, he made an immediate impression on those who were fortunate enough to meet him. His charming character and subtly wicked sense of humor showed through. Plans for a gathering to celebrate Win's life and character are pending. For details, email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice or a favorite animal charity.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019