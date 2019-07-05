Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peek's Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Peek's Chapel Baptist Church
Winifred C. Ramsey

Winifred C. Ramsey Obituary
Winifred C. Ramsey

Marshall - Winifred C. Ramsey, 100 years & 8 months, of 4069 East Fork Road, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A native of Madison County, Mr. Ramsey was the youngest son of the late Samuel Tilden and Addie Clark Ramsey. He was a member of Peek's Chapel Baptist Church. He was a farmer and over the years earned supplemental income working at either Northrop-Carolina in Swannanoa, Sales Bleachery in Asheville, Winchester Spinning in Skyland, Mars Hill University or Biltmore House and Gardens.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ellie Bradley Ramsey; brother, Marion; sisters, Olive, Zura, Edith, Aurora and Jesse.

Mr. Ramsey is survived by his three children, Charles of Cape Canaveral, FL; daughters, Wanda of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Pat of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Peek's Chapel Baptist Church. Reverends Stanley Peek and Danny Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Bowman-Rector Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 5, 2019
