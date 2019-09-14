|
Winston White Leonard
Asheville - Winston White Leonard, 83, died in Asheville on September 12, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1936, the son of Elizabeth Preston Leonard and E. M. Leonard, Jr.
Winston was an alumnus of Mars Hill University and Mercer University, where he studied law. He founded the Crayon/Leonard advertising agency in New Orleans, where his clients included Lady Bronze cosmetics, Halter Marine, and the Bombay Company. After moving to Asheville with his family in 1981, Winston handled advertising, marketing, and communications for a number of regional businesses including Mother Earth News and Volvo Construction Equipment.
An exceptional athlete, Winston was scouted by the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and was a scratch golfer. He was an avid sailor and participated in several races, including Volvo Ocean Race in-harbor racing. He also enjoyed North Carolina basketball, gardening, and reading. A singer in his youth, Winston and his wife Karen were supporters of the Asheville Symphony and other performing arts organizations in the area, and he did pro bono work for various music organizations and ensembles for young people.
His work often included travel, which Winston loved. His first major international trip, with the Bombay Company to visit its artisans, was a six-week journey around the world, stopping in Egypt, Pakistan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Other trips included those to China, South Korea, Sweden, Germany, and Belgium. With his late wife, Karen, Winston traveled extensively in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, as well as in the United States.
Winston is survived by his sons Keith Leonard (Robin Rice) and Mitch Leonard (Ann Leonard); his daughter Kendra Preston Leonard (Karl Rufener); three granddaughters, Sarah Hannah Lundgren (Lance Lundgren); Lindsay Hayes, and Ashley Hayes; and a great-grandson, Nash William Lundgren; his sister Beth Allen and her family; and his brother Grenfell Leonard and his family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 14, 2019