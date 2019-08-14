Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Yancey E. Jones Jr.


1959 - 2019
Yancey E. Jones Jr. Obituary
Yancey E. Jones, Jr.

WEAVERVILLE - Yancey E. Jones, Jr., age 59, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Mr. Jones was born November 29, 1959 in Buncombe County to Helen Turner Jones and the late Yancey E. Jones, Sr. A resident of Buncombe County all of his life, he was a fun, loving, friendly soul who never met a stranger. He was a former manager and cook with Huddle House. Yancey was a Green Bay Packer and Duke fan and a member of Brookstone Church. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Jones.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Rose Marie Hawkins Jones; sons, Jeremy Erwin (Leah), Scott Erwin (Shandy), Chandous Jones (Courtney); sister, Teresa Parker (Gary); brothers, Terry and Mark Jones; grandchildren, Alana, Kayelea, Ella Rose, Seneca and Shivay; great grandson, Christopher; nieces, Kim, Candy, Kristin, Kayla and numerous great nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Jim Dykes will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

At other times the family will be at the residence.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Brookstone Church, 90 Griffee Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Jones' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 14, 2019
