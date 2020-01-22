|
Yong Hi Chung
Asheville - Yong Hi Chung, 86, of Asheville passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. Born May 30, 1933 in Seoul, South Korea, she was the daughter of the late Dohg Keun Chung and Yil Suk Kim. She was an alumnus of Seoul National University where she received her degree in nursing, and the University of Hawaii where she received a certificate in public health care. She was employed as a registered nurse at Seoul National University Hospital while living in Seoul, South Korea; at Memorial Hospital of UNC while living in Chapel Hill, NC; and at Nash General Hospital while living in Rocky Mount, NC. After retiring she and her spouse, Jay Chung, moved to Asheville. She was devout in her Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Won Sup and Chuongsup, and sister, Yonghwa. Surviving is her spouse of over 60 years, Jay J. Chung; son, Charles Chung of East Amherst, NY; grandchildren, Frances, Celina, David, and Sophia all of East Amherst, NY. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the chapel of Harmony, formerly known as the Crossings, at Reynolds Mountain. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternave.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020