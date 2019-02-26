Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yung Fu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yung Lung Fu

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yung Lung Fu Obituary
Yung Lung Fu

Fletcher - Yung Lung Fu, 76, of Fletcher, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at CarePartners Solace Center.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Theresa L. Fu; two sons, James and Edward Fu; two brothers, Robert Fu and Yun Hung Fu as well as two grandchildren, Dashiell and Wesley Fu.

A service celebrating Yun's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. His family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service until 6:00 PM.

The memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now