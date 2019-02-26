|
Yung Lung Fu
Fletcher - Yung Lung Fu, 76, of Fletcher, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at CarePartners Solace Center.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Theresa L. Fu; two sons, James and Edward Fu; two brothers, Robert Fu and Yun Hung Fu as well as two grandchildren, Dashiell and Wesley Fu.
A service celebrating Yun's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. His family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service until 6:00 PM.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 26, 2019