Yvonne Carmichael
Asheville - Our beloved, wife, mother and grandmother, Yvonne Allman Carmichael, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A native of Greeneville, TN, Mrs. Carmichael resided in Buncombe County, NC, for much of her life. Her successful professional career was with Carolina Ribbon as a Sales Executive.
Yvonne was a very active member of Crossroads Church. She also invested her love through Mountain Top Emmaus experiences, especially Chrysalis. For a few years she was pleased to help in the ministry of the BGEA at the Cove. Her life is a living testimony for her Lord and Saviour. She has led many within her family and others to Christ.
She is the daughter of the late Carl and Sophronia Blazer Allman. Surviving are her husband, Thomas L. Carmichael, whom she married June 3, 2000; her children: son, John Roberson and his wife Sarah, and children: Luke and Ty; and daughter, Michelle Clayton and her husband Matt, and their children: Harper and Cruz. Other survivors include her sister Linda Allman Crawford and husband David; brother Steve Vernon Allman; and several nieces and nephews.
"A Celebration of Her Life" will be held, Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3:30 PM at Crossroads Church, 20 S. Bear Creek Road, Asheville, NC with Rev. Dr. J. Michael Brown, assisted by Rev. Dr. Isaac Owolabi, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 pm with the Service to follow immediately after visitation.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Carmichael's family.
Donations in memory can be made to the missions of Crossroads Church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 26, 2019