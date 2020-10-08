Yvonne Walsh Cordell



Winston-Salem - Yvonne Walsh Cordell, 72, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Buncombe County and resided near her eldest daughter in Winston Salem, NC. She retired from BellSouth Telecommunications with 30 years of service in 2000.



She was the daughter of the late Lois Henderson Walsh and William Lee Walsh Sr. of Asheville.



She was also preceded in death by her eldest brother William Lee Walsh Jr. and his wife Alda of Alexander and by her youngest brother John Wayne Walsh of Asheville. Surviving are her daughter Jennifer Cordell Gentile and her husband Tony of Winston Salem; her youngest daughter Christina "Chrissy" Cordell Coston and her husband William Shannon Coston of Hampstead. Her world was her two granddaughters, Morgan Danielle Coston of Hampstead and Liliana "Lili" Hope Gentile of Winston Salem. Known to them as Gmom, she was their world as well. Also surviving are her two nieces Rebecca Payne, and Kelly Shipman, and her nephew, Richard Walsh. Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday October 9th at J. C. Green & Sons Funeral Home at 10301 North NC Hwy 109, Winston Salem. A graveside service will be held on Saturday October 10th at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Memorial Park on Tabernacle Rd, Black Mountain.









