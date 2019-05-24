|
Zachary Ross Wood
Asheville - Zachary Ross Wood, 59, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Tampa, FL, he had resided in Buncombe County for the past 25 years. He was the son of the late Winfred and Mary Wood.
Zachary was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was dedicated to serving the people of Buncombe County as a Critical Care Paramedic for Mission Hospital and the Regional Transport Service for the past 16 years. He loved his family, and had a very special place in his heart for his grandson.
Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Tina Wood; sons: Zachary Ross Wood, Jr. and wife Amanda Sanchez of San Diego, CA, C.J. Clark and wife Jessica Clark of Fairview, and Christopher Wood of Fairview; grandson, Knox Carter Clark; sisters: Manette Gullo and husband Ron of Plant City, FL, Sue Padgett and husband Dereck of Thonotosassa, FL, and Violet Wood of Tampa, FL; and nieces and nephews: Ray Padgett, Lee Silas, Tyler Gilbert, Kayla Stapp, Jake Cox, and Jordan Cox.
Memorial services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy.
The family will receive friends from 11 AM till 1 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in his memory to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online at www.dav.org
The Wood family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff in the Oncology Department of the Charles George V.A. Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 24, 2019