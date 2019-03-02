|
Zack Everette Boone
Marshall -
Zack Everette Boone earned his Angel Wings on February 28, 2019 and is now dancing on the streets of gold. Born on March 2, 1931, in Puncheon Fork; he lived most of his life in Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pender Lee Boone and Dessie English Boone, siblings: Claude, Roscoe, Myrtle, Ruby and Ilene, as well as two sons Danny and Paul Boone. He is survived by his twin sister Evelyn; children: Teresa Davis, Michael Boone(Deborah), Reta Boone, Paula Floren (Marvin) and Rhonda Boone (daughter-in-law); grandchildren: Monica Cameron (Jennifer), Jonathan McDevitt (Katie), Justin Boone, Kristina Lowe (Cameron), Jennifer Boone, James Boone; great grandchildren: Brady, Miles, Carson and Collin.
Everette was in the Air Force during the Korean War and stationed for the majority of his service in Alaska. He retired from the US Postal Service, worked at the Ford dealership, and was a referee for baseball, football, and basketball.
Everette loved his family, church family and sports! His favorite teams were: UNC Tar Heels, Boston Red Sox, and Washington Redskins. He loved singing and playing his guitar at the Marshall Depot. Everette and his bright smile will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held at Madison Funeral Services on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 -3 pm with funeral immediately following.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 2, 2019