Zane White Caldwell
Mars Hill - Zane has been carried by a band of angels to Jordan's shore to meet Don, her husband of 49 years and the rest of her family and friends that were already there. She leaves behind a daughter, Alice; a sister, Nancy, their husbands and families; a very dear friend, Juanita and a fine granddog, Bear.
She was very blessed during her life with good family and friends, lots of love, a profession that she loved, all the essentials in life, plus lots of good books, lots of travel near and abroad, the ability to love deeply which she used as a caregiver for several family members, the ability to never give up on others or herself, which she used well in her teaching profession and personal life until the very end.
She gave praise to God and his son Jesus for all her many blessings and especially for the good health she enjoyed for 77 years, being a lifetime resident of beautiful WNC which she thought was the most beautiful place in the whole world, and especially for God's forgiveness of sin and his promise of eternal life through our Lord Jesus Christ which brings perpetual peace and joy.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00pm at Laurel Branch Cemetery with the assistance of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Ellis Fulbright will be presiding.
Proverbs, Chapter 31: Verse 28 = Her children arise up and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praiseth her.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019