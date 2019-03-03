|
|
Zeb Thomas Sheppard
Los Angeles, CA - Zeb Thomas Sheppard of Los Angeles, California passed away February 19, 2019 from leukemia.
Tommy was born in Asheville, North Carolina on July 20, 1956. He always had an adventurous spirit and moved to Los Angeles in 1977 to pursue his love of theater and music. Tommy had a beautiful voice and wrote many songs throughout his life.
Tommy graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1978 and later attended Cal State University of Northridge where he received his BA degree in Political Science and his MA in Public Administration. He spent his career in the entertainment industry and served for the last 18 years as the Treasurer of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Even though he lived many miles from his North Carolina family, he was the bond that kept us all together.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Zeb and Wanda Sheppard. He is survived by his wife Jin Sheppard, daughters Dakota Sheppard Barnes and husband Chad, Sydney Sheppard, son Eian Sheppard and step-daughter Sunju Kim, all of Los Angeles. He is also survived by his sister Debra McDermott of Augusta, Georgia, niece Nicole McDermott of Vancouver, Washington, nephew Zeb McDermott of Charlotte, North Carolina, and lifelong friend Michael Bigham of Asheville, North Carolina.
Tommy lived 1000 years in the 62 calendar years we had with him and he will always be our keystone. He was the reason we are a family.
A celebration of Tommy's life was held on February 26, 2019 with burial at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019