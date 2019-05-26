Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harwood Home for Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Harwood Home for Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zella Whitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zella Rea Banks Whitson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zella Rea Banks Whitson Obituary
Zella Rea Banks Whitson

Swannanoa - Zella Rea Banks Whitson, 70, of Swannanoa, passed away May 24, 2019.

Mrs. Zella Whitson was born May 6, 1949 in Madison County to the late Tommy and Mamie Banks. She was a 1971 graduate of Warren Wilson College and taught English for 30 years at Black Mountain and Owen Middle Schools.

Zella is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kermit Whitson; daughter, Stephanie Whitson McDowell (Phil) of Swannanoa; son, Ryan Whitson (Erin) of Swannanoa; sister, Patricia Banks Sams of Mills River; grandchildren, Easton Whitson and Track Whitson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her loving friend and long-time caregiver, Shannon Quinn, who is a very special part of the Whitson family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals with a celebration of life service immediately following with Rev. Kelvin Moseley officiating.

A private burial will be at the Whitson Family Cemetery in Yancey County.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Owen Middle School, General Fund, 730 Old US 70, Swannanoa, NC 28778 in memory of Mrs. Whitson.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now