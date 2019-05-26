|
Zella Rea Banks Whitson
Swannanoa - Zella Rea Banks Whitson, 70, of Swannanoa, passed away May 24, 2019.
Mrs. Zella Whitson was born May 6, 1949 in Madison County to the late Tommy and Mamie Banks. She was a 1971 graduate of Warren Wilson College and taught English for 30 years at Black Mountain and Owen Middle Schools.
Zella is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kermit Whitson; daughter, Stephanie Whitson McDowell (Phil) of Swannanoa; son, Ryan Whitson (Erin) of Swannanoa; sister, Patricia Banks Sams of Mills River; grandchildren, Easton Whitson and Track Whitson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her loving friend and long-time caregiver, Shannon Quinn, who is a very special part of the Whitson family.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals with a celebration of life service immediately following with Rev. Kelvin Moseley officiating.
A private burial will be at the Whitson Family Cemetery in Yancey County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Owen Middle School, General Fund, 730 Old US 70, Swannanoa, NC 28778 in memory of Mrs. Whitson.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019