Zelma Smith Hunter
Weaverville - Zelma Smith Hunter age 80, of Weaverville, died Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Zelma was born October 15, 1938 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late John David and Mamie Sitton Smith; she was a resident of Buncombe County for over half of a century. She was the wife of the late Howard Dale Hunter, Sr. who died in 2000. Also, preceding her in death was a granddaughter, Vanessa Hunter.
Surviving are her daughters, Tammy Wilson, Sue Banks and husband Johnny; a son, Bud Hunter and wife Nancy all of Weaverville; along with six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
A private burial will be at a later date in Jupiter Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Jupiter Cemetery Association c/o Judy Kay Patton, 111 Sparrow Lane, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Hunter's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 9, 2019