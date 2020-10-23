Zoda Haug
Asheville - Zoda Nelon Haug, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.
A native of Rutherford County, Zoda was born in 1933 to the late John Harley and Goldie Creole Ruff Nelon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George F. F. Haug, who died in 2013. Zoda was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She worked as a CNA at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville, and also devoted many years to Ashville Citizen Times where she worked as an Inserter. Zoda also enjoyed baby-sitting, and owned a successful laundromat in New York.
Zoda is survived by a daughter, Kathie H. Chambers, and her husband, Charles, of Leicester; two sons, Garry Haug, and his wife, Brenda, of Candler, and George Harley Haug, and his wife, Laura of Mill Spring; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Cane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Chimney Rock, North Carolina.
The care of Ms. Haug has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com