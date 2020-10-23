1/1
Zoda Haug
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zoda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zoda Haug

Asheville - Zoda Nelon Haug, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.

A native of Rutherford County, Zoda was born in 1933 to the late John Harley and Goldie Creole Ruff Nelon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George F. F. Haug, who died in 2013. Zoda was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She worked as a CNA at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville, and also devoted many years to Ashville Citizen Times where she worked as an Inserter. Zoda also enjoyed baby-sitting, and owned a successful laundromat in New York.

Zoda is survived by a daughter, Kathie H. Chambers, and her husband, Charles, of Leicester; two sons, Garry Haug, and his wife, Brenda, of Candler, and George Harley Haug, and his wife, Laura of Mill Spring; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Cane Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

The care of Ms. Haug has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved