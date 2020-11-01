Zola Briggs
Mars Hill - Zola Barrett Briggs, 98, of Mars Hill, went to be with her heavenly father on October 31, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. She was born March 18, 1922 to the late William (Willie) Rom Barrett and Plutina Crawford Barrett. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Emory Ernest Briggs, who passed away March 18, 2011; son, Emory J. Briggs (October 27, 2020); granddaughter, Mary Angela Briggs Whitten; great grandson, Dustin Earl Towery; sister, Savada Barrett Ponder; brothers, D. B. Barrett and Floyd Barrett.
Mrs. Briggs was an active member of Ivy Gap Baptist Church until her health began to fail. She worked at Hammerland Mfg. and retired from Mission Hospital. She enjoyed reading her bible and working in her garden and flowers.
Mrs. Briggs is survived by a daughter, Loretta Ballard (Shelby) of Weaverville; Beverly Rash Wright (companion to Emory); sons, Bernard Briggs (Brenda) of Mars Hill; Sammy Briggs (Phyllis) of Weaverville; Ray Bruce Briggs (Magdalene) of Asheville; twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service and burial will be held at California Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020, conducted by family friend, Reverend Allen Rash. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Care Partners Hospice. Masks and social distancing are required.
Mrs. Briggs will have an open visitation from 10 AM - 4 PM Monday, November 2, 2020, at Blue Ridge Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and you may view the service live at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
.