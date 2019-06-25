AITA, Patrick J. - Hughestown. Mass, Wednesday, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Friends, Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston.



AMBRISTER, Carissa Ann - Scranton. Visitation, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., Forty Fort. Memorial service, 7 p.m.



BUCIKOWSKI, John J. - Plymouth. Funeral services, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m.



BURKO, Margaret - Fox Hill. Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.



CUNNINGHAM, Michael Alan, Sr. - Mountain Top. Celebration of life, Wednesday, noon, McCune Funeral Service Inc., 80 Mountain Boulevard South, Mountain Top. Friends, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon.



DARGOY, Paul J. - Kingston. Service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., Kingston.



DERVIN, William J., Sr. - Edwarsville. Services, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Andrew Strish Funeral Home, Larksville. Mass, 10 a.m., St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Friends, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service.



EVANCHO, Clarence V. - Dorrance Twp. Friends, Tuesday, 8 to 9 a.m., Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. Graveside service, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Mary's Road, Dorrance Twp.



HERRON, Marion Vosburg - Moosic. Services, Tuesday, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge. Friends, Tuesday, 10 a.m. until the service.



HOLDSWORTH, Lamort H. - Chambersburg. Memorial service, July 1, 11 a.m., Alderson United Methodist Church, 108 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake. Visitation, 10:30 to 11 a.m.



HOLMINSKI, Stephen - Nanticoke. Mass, Wednesday, 11 a.m., St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.



MORAN, Frederick Charles Jude - Larksville. Funeral, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Friends, Tuesday, 5 p.m. until the funeral, S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home.



MOSCATELLI, Louise Savage - Duryea. Services, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea. Friends, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m.



MOSLEY, Laura - Camarillo, Calif. Mass, Aug. 24, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Friends, 10 a.m. until the Mass.



MOYER, Robert Francis - Hunlock Creek. Services, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Pikes Creek. Mass, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hunlock Creek.



PERRISH, Pauline - Swoyersville. Funeral, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville.



SMITH, Georgine A. - Hanover Twp. Memorial service, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Friends, 5 p.m. until the service.



SWIDERSKI, Philamay Theresa Wadzinki - Nanticoke. Visitation, Tuesday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasaqua Road, Bethlehem. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m.



SWITZER, Glen R. - Exeter. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christie Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., Wet Pittston. Friends, Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m.



TOOLE, James Donohoe - Memorial Mass, Friday, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson, Ariz.



VOSBURG, Albert M., Jr. - Eaton Twp. Memorial service, Tuesday, 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., Tunkhannock. Gathering, 6 p.m. until the service.



WILLIAMS, Stanley H. - Dallas. Gathering, Tuesday, 2 to 6 p.m., family residence, 1641 Demunds Road, Dallas (Centermoreland).