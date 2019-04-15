Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abdiel Phillips Jr.. View Sign

Abdiel Phillips Jr., 91, of Plymouth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019.



Born in Plymouth to parents Abdiel Sr. and Hannah Morgan Phillips, he attended technical school in Wilkes-Barre.



A sergeant in the Army, he was honorably discharged in 1947. He was married to the late Nancie Wilson Phillips for 60 years.



He was retired from Weston's Instruments in Newark, N.J., were he worked for 33 years. He moved back to Plymouth and retired from Insalacos Market after 12 years.



He was a member of Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth. He was a past member of the Azure Masada Lodge, F&AM, Cranford, N.J., Scottish Rite of Bloomsburg, past patron of Wyoming Chapter OES 1, and Emmaus Chapter OES 183 Union, N.J.



In addition to his wife, he also lost his daughter, Mary Beth Ertz.



Surviving are granddaughters, Jennifer Hower and husband, Kyle, Boilng Springs; and Rachel Ertz, Plymouth; son-in-law, Arch Ertz, Carlisle.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Anita Ambrose officiating. Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Masonic service will be at 7 p.m. and The Order of Eastern Star service will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

114 West Main Street

Plymouth , PA 18651

