Adam Bootsie Chmiel, 87, of Dupont, died Thursday morning at his home. He was the son of the late Andrew and Catherine Bielen Chmiel.
He attended Dupont schools and was employed in the local garment industry and as a welder both locally and at the Philadelphia Naval Yard.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont; the Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont; the West Side Club, Avoca and the Polka Lites.
Bootsie was a kind and generous man who had many friends. He had a great love for animals, especially his loyal dogs, all of whom he named 'Smokey.'
He is survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Chester, Frank, John and Joseph, and sisters Mildred Pramick, Helen Petrus and Sophie Nagel.
Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave. Dupont with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev Thomas Petro, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019