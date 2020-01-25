|
Adam John Sulewski, 31, of Dallas, died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Adam is survived by his father, John Sulewski, Dallas; sister, Jamie Sulewski, Picture Rocks; brother, Keith, Philadelphia; and grandfather, Leon Brokenshire, Dallas.
Adam was an intelligent, free spirit with a huge personality that would take over any room he was in.
Friends may come to celebrate Adam's life from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020