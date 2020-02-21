Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St
Ashley, PA
Adam M. Havely, 95, formerly of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, Feb., 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Michael and Fanny Havely. Adam was an Army veteran, serving during World War II in the European Theater. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was formerly employed by Consolidated Cigar Company. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Adam was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church in Ashley. He was also a member of Wilkes-Barre Twp. American Legion Post 815.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ann, Helen and Mami; and by his brothers, Metro and Michael.

Adam is survived by his wife of 70 years, Teresa Nat Havely; daughter, Susan Turkos and her husband, Tom, Bear Creek; son, Allan Havely and his wife, Traci, Coplay; grandchildren, Stacey Turkos and her significant other, Davidson Miller; Alison Turkos; Rachel Havely; and Lexi Pysher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Adam's memory to any Veterans Organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Adam's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 21, 2020
