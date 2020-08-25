Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Adam M. Tomchak


1943 - 2020
Adam M. Tomchak Obituary

Adam M. Tomchak of Wilkes-Barre passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Nanticoke.

Born March 9, 1943, in Larksville, he was a son of the late William and Victoria Zelinski Tomchak.

Adam was in the 1962 last graduating class of Larksville High School. He was employed for many years at Carter Footwear and other various jobs, including Klein Candy Company, Wilkes-Barre.

Adam enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Edward, Benjamin, William, John, Frank and Vincent Tomchak; and sisters, Margaret, Mary and Helen Tomchak.

Surviving is his wife of 49 years, the former Geraldine Petroski; sons, William Tomchak, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Mark Tomchak and his fiancée; Ashlee Walters, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; daughter, Natasha Caines and her husband, Christopher, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Giovanna and C.J.; sister, Irene Lyons, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services.


