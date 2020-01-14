|
Adelheid "Heidi" Rosemarie Denn, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, at the age of 86.
Heidi was born in West Berlin, Germany, on Apr. 16, 1933. She was the oldest of seven children born to the late Walter and Renate Heintze. After graduating from high school, she became an accomplished tailor and seamstress. In 1959, Heidi met and married her late husband, Thomas E. Denn, while he was stationed in Germany and serving in the U.S. Army. She settled in as the perfect Army wife and in 1961, she and Tom and their first born moved to America, making it their home. After living in several states and Army bases, they settled in Plains Twp. and Miners Mills. Heidi then worked at the Plains American Legion as a seamstress and tailor. Eventually, she moved to Forty Fort and retired at the young age of 82, after working for 15 years at Creating Unlimited Possibilities where she cared for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
Along with her husband and parents, Heidi was preceded in death by her sisters, Helga; and Renate; and brothers, Claus Dieter; Gerhart; and Walter, Germany. Also preceding her in death was her son-in-law, Joey Lynch, whom she loved dearly.
Heidi is survived by daughters, Heidi Abels Orem, Glennville; Mary Lynch and fiancé, Bob Manfre, Trucksville; Kim Denn, San Rafael, Calif.; and sons, Thomas Denn (Felicia), Arnold, Md.; and Mike Denn, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Christian Lynch, Forty Fort and his fiancé, Katie Owens; Casey Lynch, State College, and her fiancé, Nick Martiniano; Emily Brady (George), Kingston; Clara Lynch, Forty Fort; Max and Nicolas Denn, Arnold, Md.; and Candice and Clarissa Denn; great-grandchildren, Aurora Martiniano, Troy; Carson and Ryan; brother, Horst (Vera) Heintze, Germany; and nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
A memorial service will be held immediately following hours of calling at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. William Lukesh and the Rev. Jay Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704; Forty Fort Pres. Church, 1224 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704; or Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, PA 18708
Our family would like to thank all those caring for Heidi this year, in her Doctor's offices, home health therapists and nurses, residential hospice and especially, Gayle and Sandy.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 14, 2020