Adelia Marie "Ida" Kotch, 98, formerly of Mocanaqua, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Bonham's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stillwater, where she had been a resident for the past five years.



Born in Hudson County, N.J., Ida was the daughter of the late Adam and Victoria Wydawinis Plesnevich.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Andrew Kotch; sons, Larry and Lou Kotch; grandsons, Kenneth Makarczyk and Nicholas Knorowski; sisters, Pauline and Betsy; and brothers, Frank, John and Adam.



Surviving are daughters, Joanne Jendrasek, Glen Lyon; Leandra Lechleitner and husband, Ron, Stillwater; Annette Knorowski, Mocanaqua; Suzanne Buck and husband, Donald, Millsboro, Del.; son, Robert Kotch, Mocanaqua; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



Private funeral services were held from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc, 140 N. Main St., Shavertown, with the Rev. Mr. Peter Smith officiating. Interment was in Italian Independent Cemetery, Glen Lyon.

