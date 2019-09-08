|
Agnes C. Amato, 91, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.
Born Aug. 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James and Janette Roseweir. Anges had attended Exeter schools, worked in the local cigar and shoe industry and became a homemaker. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming. Agnes was known for her smile, funny wit, cooking and baking for who ever walked in the door. She was especially proud of her grandchildren trying to attend every dance recital, school activity or sporting event. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, attending baseball spring training and having family come visit.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 66 years, Joseph, daughter Donna, sister Mary Cambell; sister, Peggy Edwards; and brother, James Roseweir.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Rutkoski and husband, George, West Wyoming; son, Joseph Jr. and fiancée, Debra Jean Joyce, Swoyersville; son, Michael and wife, Michele, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Carmen Latona, Damien Rutkoski, Timothy Rutkoski, Rebecca Klime, Joseph Amato III, Stacey Southworth, Jonathon Stephens, Joshua Stephens, Jordan Stephens, Dr. Christina Amato, Michael Amato and Maria Amato and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank Dr. Guy Fasciana for the compassionate care he provided for many years. Compass Home Health Therapy that allowed Agnes to remain at home. Lastly Compassionate Care Hospice for providing exceptional care in her final months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming. Friends and relatives may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Arrangements are entrusted to Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, West Pittston. Interment will be in the Italian Independent Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 8, 2019