Agnes E. Bootsie Smith, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services, Kingston.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1932 in Pikes Creek, she was the daughter of the late William and Ethel Cook Schneiderite. She was a graduate of Lake Lehman High School, Class of 1951. Agnes worked in the local garment industry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Smith, and her brother, William Schneiderite.
Agnes is survived by her sister, Shirley Barto; brother, Joseph Schneiderite; and many nieces and nephews.
At Agnes' request there will be no viewing.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 31, 2019