Agnes M. Ciprich Siskovich, 89, a resident of North Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her daughter's home following a recent illness.
Born April 14, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the last surviving child of the late Paul and Catherine Budzak Ciprich. Educated locally, Mrs. Siskovich was a member of the 1948 graduating class of the former Plains High School.
Until her retirement, Agnes was employed by the valley's former garment industry as a seamstress.
She held membership in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre.
Remembered as being a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; in her spare time, Mrs. Siskovich loved to cook for family and friends. She was most notably famous for her soup and noodles she would make weekly on Wednesdays for those she loved. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of all she touched in this life. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Siskovich was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Theodore "Ted" Siskovich, on May 25, 2001. At the time of Mr. Siskovich's passing, the couple shared 52 years of married life together. She was also preceded by several brothers and sisters and most recently by a sister-in-law and dear friend, Mrs. Ann M. Rollman, a week earlier on Dec. 7, 2019.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of their mother are her adoring family including Karen M. Bartosh and her husband, Raymond, Shavertown; William M. Siskovich and his wife, Carol, Plains Twp.; Theodore W. Siskovich and his wife, Janet, Wilkes-Barre; Joseph W. Siskovich, Plains Twp.; Kathy Rembish and her husband, Ted, North Wilkes-Barre, with whom she recently resided during her illness; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sally Ciprich and Marie Merritt, both of Wilkes-Barre; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, fellow parishioners and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Siskovich will be conducted on with her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, her pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist. Those wishing to attend her funeral, are asked to gather by 9:45 a.m. Friday directly in the church.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow next to her husband in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Relatives and friends may join the Siskovich family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
In lieu of floral tributes, for those wishing to offer a monetary donation, the family would appreciate memorial donations in their mother's memory be made to the charity of the donor's choosing.
To share words of condolence, a fond memory or directions to Agnes' visitation, please visit our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 16, 2019