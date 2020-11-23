Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes M. Watkins Carey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes M. Watkins Carey Obituary

Agnes M. Watkins Carey passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

Born Dec. 17,1937, in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Cochran Watkins. A life resident of Larksville, she worked as a food assembly worker and retired from Wyoming Valley West School District. She was also a member of Larksville United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Erin Lisa Carey; as well as her siblings, Walter, Robert, Florence, Edward, Madeline, and Loretta.

She is survived by her brother, William and Lois Watkins, Larksville; brother, John Watkins, Edwardsville; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Scott Meade, Frackville; son, Christopher Carey, Wilkes-Barre; as well as four grandchildren; 7seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Relatives and friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's foundation.

To send the family a condolence visit hughbhughes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -