Agnes T. Lach, 91, formerly of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late John and Mary Podracky Marcinko. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and retired from Techneglas.

Agnes was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, Plymouth. She was a choir member, a member of the Adoration Society and part of the pierogi project in her parish.

Agnes is survived by her daughter, Mary C. Pearce; granddaughters, Danielle and her husband, James Phile, and Amy Pearce; grandson, Stephen Pearce; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, with interment in Good Shepherd PNC Cemetery, West Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020
