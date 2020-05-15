|
Agnes T. Lach, 91, formerly of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late John and Mary Podracky Marcinko. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and retired from Techneglas.
Agnes was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, Plymouth. She was a choir member, a member of the Adoration Society and part of the pierogi project in her parish.
Agnes is survived by her daughter, Mary C. Pearce; granddaughters, Danielle and her husband, James Phile, and Amy Pearce; grandson, Stephen Pearce; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private, with interment in Good Shepherd PNC Cemetery, West Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020