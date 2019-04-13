Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes W. Sekel. View Sign

Mrs. Agnes W. Sekel, 93, formerly of Northampton Street, Kingston, passed peacefully into glory Thursday morning, April 11, 2019, in the care of Mercy Center, Dallas, where she had resided for the past five years.



Born Oct. 6, 1925, in the borough of Blackburn, Lancashire County, England, she was the only child to the late William and Katherine (Moxime) Knowles. She was educated in the Great Britain schools.



In her youth, and following her formal education, Mrs. Sekel worked for the F.M. Woolworth Company in Blackburn as a window dresser and at the candy counter. It was here she would eventually meet her beloved late husband, Mr. John Milan Sekel who was stationed in England, serving with the United States Army Air Corps during the Second World War.



The two would form a courtship which would lead to Agnes becoming a "war bride," relocating with her newly-wed husband to the United States, following his honorable discharge from military duties on March 29, 1946.



Following the couple settling in Kingston, they began their own family, being blessed with three wonderful children.



Agnes did not sit idle while raising her children and being a meticulous housewife. She previously was employed by the former J.S. Raub Shoe Company. Later in life she became a sales lady working her way to regional manager for Sarah Coventry Jewelry, enlisting the assistance of her husband who proved to be her best sales associate. Her tenure with the jewelry business garnered her many awards and achievements for her selling prowess over the years.



Mrs. Sekel was a devoted and cherished member of Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Wilkes-Barre. Previously, she was active with the ladies Dorcas Guild at church and also held membership in the local chapter of the British Women's Club.



She is remembered as being a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her adoring family. Her British heritage could be experienced in the traditions she employed while raising her children or that soft trace of English accent that remained with her throughout her lifetime. She will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John on Nov. 14, 1998. At the time of his passing, the couple shared 53years of married life together.



Left to mourn her passing and cherish her memory are her children, John David Sekel and his wife, the former Lucille Crease, of Reading; Robert Keith Sekel and his wife, the former Lisa Medwick, of Dallas; and Sandra Diane Hopple and her husband, Rick, of Larksville; grandchildren, including John Michael Sekel, his wife Lisa, and their children, Brynn and John; Angela Sekel and her children, Xavier and Deja Lyn; Matthew Hopple, his wife, Erin, and their children, Nolan and Sloane; and Jeffrey and Mallory Hopple; and several nieces, nephews, fellow congregates and dear friends.



Agnes' family would like to gratefully acknowledge the staff of Mercy Center for the care and compassion shown their mother and family members during her stay these past five years, especially in her final days.



Funeral services for Mrs. Sekel will be conducted on at noon on Monday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. The Reverend Peter D. Haenftling, pastor, will serve as celebrant and leader of worship.



Interment with the rite of committal will follow next to her husband in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown section of Kingston Twp.



Relatives and friends may join the Sekel family for visitation and remembrances from 10 a.m. until the services on Monday, at the funeral home.



In lieu of floral tributes, Agnes' family would be humbled if those contemplating a monetary contribution in her memory, kindly give consideration to Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.



To share with Mrs. Sekel's family words of comfort, a fond memory of their mother or for directions to the funeral home, please visit the funeral home's website at

Mrs. Agnes W. Sekel, 93, formerly of Northampton Street, Kingston, passed peacefully into glory Thursday morning, April 11, 2019, in the care of Mercy Center, Dallas, where she had resided for the past five years.Born Oct. 6, 1925, in the borough of Blackburn, Lancashire County, England, she was the only child to the late William and Katherine (Moxime) Knowles. She was educated in the Great Britain schools.In her youth, and following her formal education, Mrs. Sekel worked for the F.M. Woolworth Company in Blackburn as a window dresser and at the candy counter. It was here she would eventually meet her beloved late husband, Mr. John Milan Sekel who was stationed in England, serving with the United States Army Air Corps during the Second World War.The two would form a courtship which would lead to Agnes becoming a "war bride," relocating with her newly-wed husband to the United States, following his honorable discharge from military duties on March 29, 1946.Following the couple settling in Kingston, they began their own family, being blessed with three wonderful children.Agnes did not sit idle while raising her children and being a meticulous housewife. She previously was employed by the former J.S. Raub Shoe Company. Later in life she became a sales lady working her way to regional manager for Sarah Coventry Jewelry, enlisting the assistance of her husband who proved to be her best sales associate. Her tenure with the jewelry business garnered her many awards and achievements for her selling prowess over the years.Mrs. Sekel was a devoted and cherished member of Saint Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Wilkes-Barre. Previously, she was active with the ladies Dorcas Guild at church and also held membership in the local chapter of the British Women's Club.She is remembered as being a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her adoring family. Her British heritage could be experienced in the traditions she employed while raising her children or that soft trace of English accent that remained with her throughout her lifetime. She will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John on Nov. 14, 1998. At the time of his passing, the couple shared 53years of married life together.Left to mourn her passing and cherish her memory are her children, John David Sekel and his wife, the former Lucille Crease, of Reading; Robert Keith Sekel and his wife, the former Lisa Medwick, of Dallas; and Sandra Diane Hopple and her husband, Rick, of Larksville; grandchildren, including John Michael Sekel, his wife Lisa, and their children, Brynn and John; Angela Sekel and her children, Xavier and Deja Lyn; Matthew Hopple, his wife, Erin, and their children, Nolan and Sloane; and Jeffrey and Mallory Hopple; and several nieces, nephews, fellow congregates and dear friends.Agnes' family would like to gratefully acknowledge the staff of Mercy Center for the care and compassion shown their mother and family members during her stay these past five years, especially in her final days.Funeral services for Mrs. Sekel will be conducted on at noon on Monday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. The Reverend Peter D. Haenftling, pastor, will serve as celebrant and leader of worship.Interment with the rite of committal will follow next to her husband in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown section of Kingston Twp.Relatives and friends may join the Sekel family for visitation and remembrances from 10 a.m. until the services on Monday, at the funeral home.In lieu of floral tributes, Agnes' family would be humbled if those contemplating a monetary contribution in her memory, kindly give consideration to Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.To share with Mrs. Sekel's family words of comfort, a fond memory of their mother or for directions to the funeral home, please visit the funeral home's website at www.johnvmorrisfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home John V. Morris Funeral Home

625 N. Main Street

Wilkes Barre , PA 18705

(570) 823-2754 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close