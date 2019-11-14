|
|
|
Aidan J. Killian, 15, of Shickshinny, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at home.
Born Nov. 30, 2003, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Dale and Jacquelin Bushinski Killian.
He was a 10th grade student at Northwest Area Middle/High School. He was a member of the Northwest National Honor Society, Chess Club and the Ranger 200 Club. He was student of the month in seventh, eighth and ninth grades and was on the high honor roll and the Principal's Honor Roll. Aidan also won several academic awards and awards at the Maria Rozetti Art Show. Aidan was a member of Reyburn Bible Church, where he attended the Bible Club and Youth Group.
In addition to his parents, Dale and Jackie, he will be sadly missed by sister, Brielle Killian and her fiance, Dale Kobal; Aidan's new nephew, Dale Jr.; grandparents, Linda Reiss and Carol Larish Killian, both of Shickshinny; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A casual memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Reyburn Bible Church, 77 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019