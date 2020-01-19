|
Alan E. Jantz, 77, formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Palm Beach, Fla,, passed into eternal life Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the care of Hospice while residing in Las Vegas, Nev.
Born Feb. 6, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son to the late John and Betty Jantz. Educated in the city schools, he was a member of the 1960 graduating class of the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Mr. Jantz spent his career working in fine jewelry retail sales. Locally and prior to his relocation, he was the manager for the former Musselman's Jewelers at the Wyoming Valley Mall.
Later in life, he relocated to Palm Beach, Florida where he continued his passion by working for Mayor Jewelers for several years.
He finally moved to the greater Las Vegas, Nev., area, where he worked as the retail jewelry manager for the Venetian Casino and Resort for several years prior to his passing.
Despite his love and knowledge of fine jewelry, in his spare time, Alan truly loved spending time in the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Aloysius, and more recently, Thomas Jantz, who passed on May 9, 2019.
Left to hold dear the wonderful memories they share of their uncle are several nieces and nephews, including Tom, Patti and Brittany Jantz along with Richard Wojtowicz Esquire, all of the Wilkes-Barre area; sister-in-law, Marjean Malee, Pittston; former wife, Vinnie Cresho, Jensen Beach, Fla.; and numerous friends he made throughout his life.
Per his previous requests, funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family with no formal visitation hours.
Local funeral arrangements are in the care of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre. Those wishing to share words of sympathy or perhaps a fond remembrance of Alan with his family are invited to visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020