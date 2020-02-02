Home

Alan J. Rasmus Obituary
Alan J. Rasmus, 70, of East Spring Street, Nanticoke, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Nanticoke on Nov. 26, 1949, Alan was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Kotsko Rasmus.

Alan had been employed by the Old River Road Bakery.

Preceding him in death was a grandson, Riley Kurtinitis.

Surviving are his wife, the former Rita Jones; daughters, Rebecca Rasmus and Gina Kline; grandchildren, D'Andra Rasmus, Brie Kline; and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Lamberti and Lynn Ringsdorf; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2020
