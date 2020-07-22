Home

Alan Kogoy


1927 - 2020
Alan Kogoy Obituary

Alan Kogoy, 93, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away July 19, 2020, at Gino Merli Veterans' Center, Scranton.

Born March 30, 1927, in Pierce, W.Va., the son of the late John and Frances Bergins Kogoy.

Al was an honorably discharged World War II Army veteran who served during the Pacific Theater.

Before retiring, he was a Union Boiler Maker Machinist for Foster Wheeler, Mountain Top.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Marie Ann Ulitchney; sister, Stella Kogoy Britz; and brothers, John and Stanley Kogoy.

Surviving are sons, Alan and his wife, Nancy; Robert and his wife, Joanne; Paul; and Bernard; daughter, Deborah Kogoy Ashford and her husband, James; sister, Virgina Sudimak; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren also survive.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, is in charge of arrangements.


