|
|
Alan R. Siperko, 70, of Forty Fort, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Alan was born March 15, 1949, in Kingston. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was an airframe and hydraulic specialist for HS-1. He was later employed by Air Products and Chemical as an industrial radiographer and welding assistant.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Siperko.
Alan was survived by his loving wife, Barbara Davies Siperko, of 49 years; children, Brian and Shannon Siperko, Hughesville; Jennifer Siperko; and Frank Chalker, Hudson; Barbara and Micheal Shovlin, Hudson; six grandchildren, Luke and Sydney Siperko; Dennis and Myah Shovlin; Wyatt and Garrett Chalk; one great-grandchild, Joshua Shovlin; two neices, Christine Halstead and family; and Debra Brazil and family; and one nephew, James Williams and family.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. William Lukesh officiating.
Family and friends are asked to call at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations, which may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation.
For information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020