Albert A. Bartoletti, 86, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston, with his wife and daughter at his side.



He was born July 8, 1932, a son of the late Salvatore and Philomena Charelli Bartoletti. A 1952 graduate of Coughlin High School, he lettered in wrestling and football.



He proudly served his country for 24 years as a military policeman and attained the rank of sergeant first class in the 402nd M.P. He served in France during the Korean War and later joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He was known as Sgt. Bart to his men.



Mr. Bartoletti was employed for the International Color Printing Company until its closing and was later employed as a printing pressman for the Times Leader until the union strike in 1978. He was a co-founder of The Citizens' Voice newspaper and worked there until his retirement in 1994.



A member of the Kingston Veterans of Foreign Wars, he also belonged to the Plains American Legion and was active in the Republican Party serving as a committeeman for many years. He belonged to the Graphic Communications International Union, Local 137C, where he served as its vice president for many years. He was a member of St. Benedict's Parish, Wilkes-Barre.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Giardina; brothers, Michael, James, Anthony, Guido, Salvatore and Joseph Bartoletti.



The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful and caring nurses and aides that took care of Al during his stay at River Run.



Surviving are his wife, the former JoAnn R. Zakreski, with whom he celebrated 44½ years of happy marriage; son, Salvatore Bartoletti and his wife, Rebecca, Bermuda; daughter, Rose Mary Bartoletti-Litwin, Plains Twp.; granddaughter, Julia Marie, whom he loved very dearly; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary