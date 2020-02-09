|
|
Albert B. Ciccarelli, 89, of Dallas, passed away, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pringle, he was the son of the late Sam and Louise Morelli Ciccarelli, and was a graduate of Central Catholic Highs School and had attended Wilkes College.
Al was a member of Gate of Heaven Church. He was a salesman with Scranton Auto Parts until his retirement. Al had his own auto parts business for some years, L & S Auto Parts.
He served his country proudly in the military as a PVC 1st class. He was also a member of Daddow Isaacs Post No. 672 American Legion, Dallas, as well as a former board member of the post. Al was an avid bowler and was on numerous traveling bowling teams. He had many hobbies including gardening, fishing, hunting, golf and casinos in Atlantic City.
He is survived by his wife, the former Rosemarie Katulka, with whom he would have celebrated 63 years of marriage at an anniversary party this Sunday; daughters, Lisa Wincek and her husband, Ronald Sr., Plains Twp.; Sheri Metz, Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Alyssa and Ronald Wincek Jr. and Ashley Metz; sisters, Matilda Kalish and Lorraine Race.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas, with the Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, Gate of Heaven Church, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gate of Heaven Church, c/o 40 Matchell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612, or c/o P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2020