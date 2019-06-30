Albert C. "Dan" Daniel, 90, of Hughestown, passed away Thursday evening, June 27, 2019, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, after an illness.



On Nov. 18, 2018, he was preceded in death by his U.S. Air Force comrade, his best friend and his wife of 64 years, Joan M. (Karichner) Daniel.



Born in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 17, 1928, Albert was the son of the late Barney, Sr. and Isabel Daniel. He would meet his beloved Joan while the two were serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Upon Joan's discharge, the couple would wed and begin to raise their family while Albert was stationed overseas. They called Vienna, Austria and Naples, Italy, home before returning stateside, and after several stops along their journey the young family would ultimately call Hughestown home. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the former LuLac Oil Company of Pittston.



Albert enjoyed golfing, playing softball and collecting just about anything. An unbelievably skilled carpenter, he could fix just about anything. He was sweet, kind, humble and loving and will be forever missed by his loved ones.



He is survived by his three children, Gayle MacDonald and husband, Thomas, Old Forge; Lori Scholeck, Hughestown; and Andrea (Stormy) Daniel and fiancé, Tony D'Amico, Exeter; seven grandchildren, Amy, Todd and Shawn Soska, Matthew and Tommy MacDonald, and Bryan and Anthony D'Amico; three great-grandchildren, Jaxson D'Amico, Matthew Conner MacDonald and Kylie Soska; siblings, Mason Daniel and Peggy Mueller; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Daniel; a grandson, John (Ziggy) Soska; and siblings, Barney Daniel, Marie Johnston and Susan Towry.



Albert's family wishes acknowledge and thank the entire staff the Jewish Home and Compassionate Care Hospice for providing Albert, and also previously Joan, with such amazing care, compassion and love.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Albert's name to , c/o 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.



Private arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019