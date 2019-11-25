Home

Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Albert D. Lenchak

Albert D. Lenchak Obituary
Albert D. Lenchak, 89, of Dupont died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2019, at Wesley Village.

He was the husband of the former Frances Jemiola. The couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1.

He was born in Edwardsville, son of the late Stephen and Anna Horvath Lenchak. He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1947, and Korean War Army veteran.

He worked at Techneglas in Jenkins Twp. for 30 years.

He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Dupont and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, Dupont.

He is also survived by sons James and wife Marian, Jenkins Twp.; Daniel, at home; David and wife Ramona, Dupont; Paul and fiancé Donna Sedor, Laflin; granddaughters, Jaime, Michelle, Leslie, Lindsay and Nicole; grandson Michael; great-granddaughters Ava, Arianna Rose, and Jaslynn; great-grandson, Massimo; sister Elizabeth Kovalcin, Exeter; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul; and a sister, Helen French.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be no public calling hours and those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.

Memorial contributions made be made to Sacred Heart Church. The Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 25, 2019
