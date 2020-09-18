Home

Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
Albert F. Baloga Obituary

Albert F. Baloga, 77, of Pittston, passed into eternal life Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Born Sept. 5, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late William J. Baloga Sr. and Genevieve Matlowski Baloga. He graduated in 1961 from James M. Coughlin High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines from 1961 to 1965. He then pursued his education following his service at Wilkes College. He was employed as a mechanical engineer by Tobyhanna Army Depot for 45 plus years.

Albert enjoyed playing pool and spending time with his nephew, William Ricci.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brothers, Charles and William.

Surviving are his sisters, Barbara Stasik and husband, Thomas, Plains Twp.; Dorothy Quigley and husband, Robert, Forty Fort; and Patricia Ricci and husband, Angelo Ricci Jr., Hanover Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday and calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Private burial will be held Monday.


