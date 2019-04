Albert F. Raspen Jr., 78, of Sweet Valley, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.He was born in Sweet Valley on April 3, 1941, and was the son of the late Albert F., Sr. and Lillian White Raspen.Albert graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1959 and later was honorably discharged after faithfully serving in the U.S. Army. He was employed in the maintenance department by Misercordia University for many years. Albert was a loving father, son and brother.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Hayden and Thomas; and sister, Evelyn Taylor.Albert is survived by his son, Cody Raspen and his partner, Stephanie Garrahan, Dallas.At his requests, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com