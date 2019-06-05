Albert J. Bernaskas, 84, formerly of Inkerman, went to be with his Lord and savior on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Inkerman on Dec. 16, 1934, the son of the late John and Helen Kologe Bernaskas.



He was a graduate of Jenkins High School.



Albert served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and was a member of the American Legion Post, Port Blanchard.



He was employed by Rex Shoe Company, Atlas Chain and Cable and prior to his retirement, he was employed by Topps Company. Albert was a member of the Moosic Community Alliance Church.



In addition to his wife, the former Beverly Wallace, he is survived by his sisters, Arlene Timek and husband, Edward; Barbara Gibblets and husband, Robert; stepsons, Duane Coolbaugh and wife, Adrienne; and William and wife, Jennifer; two nephews, Brian Gibblets and wife, Kristen; and Daryl Timek and wife, Dana; niece, Melissa Gibblets; two great-nieces, 10 step-grandchildren; and 19 step-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. Erik Fergurson will officiate.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.



Military honors will be held in the cemetery. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2019