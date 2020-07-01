Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara's Parish
Exeter, PA
Albert Lewis Kachinsky Obituary

Albert Lewis Kachinsky, 75, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, in Highland Manor rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Margaret Stelma Mazurkivich. He was educated in the Exeter Schools. Prior to his retirement, he was a dispatcher for the Greater Pittston Limousine and Taxi Service for 20 years. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter.

Surviving is his longtime companion and caregiver, Beth Ann McTavish, Wilkes-Barre.

Beth Ann would like to thank the staff at Highland Manor for their care and compassion during Albert's stay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter.

Interment will be in the Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2020
