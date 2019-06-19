|
|
Albert M. Vosburg Jr. of Eaton Twp. died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his residence.
Born March 26, 1931, he was the son of Albert M. Sr. and Katherine Brown Vosburg.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris M. Vosburg; brother, Stuart Vosburg; sister, Gloria Bedford Geary; and grandson, Austin Vosburg.
He is survived by his son, Albert III and wife, Joan, Eaton Twp.; daughter, Dawn and husband, Ron George, Carbondale; and grandchildren, Albert IV, Adam and Chad Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.
For directions and to submit condolences, please visit www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2019