Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Vosburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. Vosburg Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert M. Vosburg Jr. Obituary
Albert M. Vosburg Jr. of Eaton Twp. died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his residence.

Born March 26, 1931, he was the son of Albert M. Sr. and Katherine Brown Vosburg.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was predeceased by his wife, Doris M. Vosburg; brother, Stuart Vosburg; sister, Gloria Bedford Geary; and grandson, Austin Vosburg.

He is survived by his son, Albert III and wife, Joan, Eaton Twp.; daughter, Dawn and husband, Ron George, Carbondale; and grandchildren, Albert IV, Adam and Chad Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.

For directions and to submit condolences, please visit www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now