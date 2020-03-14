Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish/St. Aloysius Church
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish/St. Aloysius Church
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Albert Oroski Obituary
Albert Oroski, 97, of Laurel Lakes, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Kingston Health Care Center.

Prior to retirement, Albert had been employed at the Cape Canaveral Space Center, Florida, Martin Marietta Corporation as a pneumatic technician for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Oroski and Nellie Bolka Oroski; brothers, Ted and Connie; and sister, Verda.

Surviving are his wife, the former Anastasia Sokolovich; sisters, Angeline Yablonski; and Carol Lukasavage; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish/St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until Mass time at the church.

To submit online condolences to Albert's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2020
