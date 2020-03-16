Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Serino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert "Butchie" Serino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert "Butchie" Serino Obituary
Albert "Butchie" Serino, 77, of Pittston, passed away Friday evening, March 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston on Sept. 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Angelo and Josephine Castro Serino,

He was a graduate of Pittston High School and the University of Scranton. He was owner and operator of multiple dress factories in the area.

His family was his greatest joy in life and he especially loved his six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Serino; and niece, Donna Capone.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Virginia Capone Serino; daughter, Gia Fahey and her husband, Joe, Pittston Twp.; sons, A.J. Serino and his wife, Renee, Yatesville; Mark Serino and his wife, Alauna, Yatesville; and Angelo Serino and his wife, Sharon, Suscon; grandchildren, Ava, Milania, Ciera, Lola, Nicholas and Leah Serino; sister-in-law, Michacline Capone; nephew and niece, Ronald and Jeanine Capone Ralston; cousins, and many friends.

Special thank you to the nurses at Wesley Village; the hospice nurses and the nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital fifth floor for the compassionate care they provided to Butchie and his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to church.

According to Butchie's wishes there will be no calling hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave a condolence, visit Butchie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -