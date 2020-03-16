|
Albert "Butchie" Serino, 77, of Pittston, passed away Friday evening, March 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston on Sept. 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Angelo and Josephine Castro Serino,
He was a graduate of Pittston High School and the University of Scranton. He was owner and operator of multiple dress factories in the area.
His family was his greatest joy in life and he especially loved his six grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Serino; and niece, Donna Capone.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Virginia Capone Serino; daughter, Gia Fahey and her husband, Joe, Pittston Twp.; sons, A.J. Serino and his wife, Renee, Yatesville; Mark Serino and his wife, Alauna, Yatesville; and Angelo Serino and his wife, Sharon, Suscon; grandchildren, Ava, Milania, Ciera, Lola, Nicholas and Leah Serino; sister-in-law, Michacline Capone; nephew and niece, Ronald and Jeanine Capone Ralston; cousins, and many friends.
Special thank you to the nurses at Wesley Village; the hospice nurses and the nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital fifth floor for the compassionate care they provided to Butchie and his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to church.
According to Butchie's wishes there will be no calling hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020