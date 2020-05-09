|
Albert Sweitzer Jr., 79, of Exeter, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and his faithful dog, Bella.
Born May 19, 1940, in Lynnwood, to Albert Sweitzer Sr. and Eugenia Zielinski Sweitzer.
A 1958 graduate of Lehman-Jackson Ross High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.
Albert was married to his loving wife of 39 years, the former Faylyn Haywald, Falls.
Albert worked as a construction worker for Heddon/Sordoni Construction. He was employed by SCI Retreat Correctional Facility until his retirement in 2003.
Albert enjoyed coaching his daughters' softball teams, was a proud Lake-Lehman band parent, avid gardener and a member of the Lehman Idetown Methodist Church.
Albert's biggest joy in life was spending family vacations in Disney World and taking his grandchildren to a lakeside cottage in Maine and spending his summers poolside working on his tan, along with his monthly meetings at the Grotto in Harveys Lake with his former classmates.
Albert is survived by his wife, Faylyn; former wife, Patricia Bean; son, Albert Sweitzer III and partner, John Gilgallon; daughter, Michelle Galli and husband, Leonard Galli; daughter, Paula Mulea and husband, Sal Mulea; daughter, Jennifer Heinbach; grandchildren, Brittany Galli; Ashleigh and Ryan Tempaugh; Alicia Mulea; Garrett Barber; Brandon Galli; Jake Barber; Tanner Weber; Allie Weber; and Olivia Garbush; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Haywald; Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Haywald; and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Haywald; as well as extended family and friends.
Alberts entire family wishes to thank the physicians, nurses and staff of Commonwealth Health and Hospice of Sacred Heart for all of the care, compassion and dignity they gave Albert and the comfort they gave to his family.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020