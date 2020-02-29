|
|
Albert V. Stuchkus, 89, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the his private residence.
Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was the son of Martha and John Stuchkus. Albert worked most of his life as an electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) #1319.
He loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, hikes in the woods,traveling with his wife to various farmer markets and cooking meals together.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; brothers, William, Vince and Aplhie; sisters, Anna, Tillie and Eleanor.
He is survived by son, John and Anne Sobeski (fiancee); daughter, Lisa and John Dieso; grandchildren, Scott and Jessica; Brandon and Sara; and great-grandchild, Giavanna.
Visitation will be held in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. John Terry, Pastor.
Interment will be held in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.
Arrangements in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020