Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Stuchkus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert V. Stuchkus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert V. Stuchkus Obituary
Albert V. Stuchkus, 89, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the his private residence.

Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was the son of Martha and John Stuchkus. Albert worked most of his life as an electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) #1319.

He loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, hikes in the woods,traveling with his wife to various farmer markets and cooking meals together.

Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; brothers, William, Vince and Aplhie; sisters, Anna, Tillie and Eleanor.

He is survived by son, John and Anne Sobeski (fiancee); daughter, Lisa and John Dieso; grandchildren, Scott and Jessica; Brandon and Sara; and great-grandchild, Giavanna.

Visitation will be held in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. John Terry, Pastor.

Interment will be held in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

Arrangements in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -